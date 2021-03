CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Jayla Duncan was last seen on Weyland Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, police said.

She has not been seen since. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.