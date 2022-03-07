CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina will receive over $300 million from the American Rescue Plan to enhance and grow its statewide Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the White House announced on Monday.
The state will receive a grand total of $307 million for its 10 HBCUs with Alabama being the only state to receive more ($334M). $2.7 billion is being distributed nationwide.
The infusion of money is among the largest ever for the country’s HBCUs.
Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University will receive $14.4 million and North Carolina A&T will receive the highest amount at $93 million.
South Carolina has 8 HBCUs and will get $112 million total.
Full Breakdown:
North Carolina: Over $307 million for 10 HBCUs
- North Carolina A&T State University: $93,092,139
- North Carolina Central University: $62,903,281
- Winston‐Salem State University: $42,169,266
- Fayetteville State University: $41,559,265
- Elizabeth City State University: $15,779,156
- Johnson C Smith University: $14,375,251
- Livingstone College: $13,710,891
- Shaw University: $11,869,547
- Saint Augustine’s University: $8,065,614
- Bennett College: $4,068,757
South Carolina: Nearly $112 million for 8 HBCUs
- South Carolina State University: $24,839,400
- Benedict College: $22,424,080
- Claflin University: $21,574,206
- Allen University: $12,760,702
- Denmark Technical College: $8,529,645
- Morris College: $8,090,968
- Clinton College: $7,170,012
- Voorhees College: $6,553,949