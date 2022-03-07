CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – North Carolina will receive over $300 million from the American Rescue Plan to enhance and grow its statewide Historically Black Colleges and Universities, the White House announced on Monday.

The state will receive a grand total of $307 million for its 10 HBCUs with Alabama being the only state to receive more ($334M). $2.7 billion is being distributed nationwide.

The infusion of money is among the largest ever for the country’s HBCUs.

Charlotte’s Johnson C. Smith University will receive $14.4 million and North Carolina A&T will receive the highest amount at $93 million.

South Carolina has 8 HBCUs and will get $112 million total.

Full Breakdown:

North Carolina: Over $307 million for 10 HBCUs

North Carolina A&T State University: $93,092,139

North Carolina Central University: $62,903,281

Winston‐Salem State University: $42,169,266

Fayetteville State University: $41,559,265

Elizabeth City State University: $15,779,156

Johnson C Smith University: $14,375,251

Livingstone College: $13,710,891

Shaw University: $11,869,547

Saint Augustine’s University: $8,065,614

Bennett College: $4,068,757

South Carolina: Nearly $112 million for 8 HBCUs