CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a reported stabbing Wednesday afternoon outside Northlake Mall, Public Safety confirms to QCN.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, outside Northlake Mall located in the 7300 block of NorthLake Mall Blvd., Medic said.

Medic reports one person has been transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.