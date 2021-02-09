1 person shot and killed at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been killed in a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, Medic confirms to FOX 46.
The fatal shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1201 Kelston Place.
One person was pronounced deceased by Medic at the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now calling the incident a homicide.
No word on the exact circumstances that lead up to the deadly shooting at this time.
Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.