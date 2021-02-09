1 person shot and killed at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person has been killed in a shooting Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in east Charlotte, Medic confirms to FOX 46.

The fatal shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1201 Kelston Place.

One person was pronounced deceased by Medic at the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now calling the incident a homicide.

No word on the exact circumstances that lead up to the deadly shooting at this time.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Check back for updates on this developing breaking news story.