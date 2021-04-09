1 killed, multiple people injured in head-on collision in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and several others are injured following a serious head-on collision Friday afternoon in Rowan County, authorities confirm.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, on US 29 near Lentz Road in China Grove.

As China Grove emergency responders got to the scene, they observed one vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters confirmed at the scene at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle and one person was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three medical helicopters were requested to respond and land at a local Food Lion nearby.

China Grove emergency responders were able to free all patients from the numerous vehicles and all responding helicopters were able to make transports.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crash remains under investigation.