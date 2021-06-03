1 killed in 3 vehicle crash on NC 150 at the Iredell-Catawba County line

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning along the Iredell-Catawba County line, according to NC State Highway Patrol.

The fatal accident happened at 10:40 a.m. Thursday, June 3, on NC 150 at the Catawba County line.

According to troopers, a 2002 Dodge Caravan was traveling east on NC 150 on the bridge near the Pinnacle Access Area, crossed the double yellow centerline, and sideswiped a westbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The van continued and collided head-on with a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. All vehicles came to rest on the bridge, and the roadway was blocked, NC troopers said.

The driver of the van, Patrick Loy Little Jr., 38, of Sherrills Ford, died from his injuries at the scene. He was not restrained by a seat belt. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Lesley Stitt, 41, of Charlotte, was not injured. The driver of the pickup truck, Nelson Vasquez, 40, of Charlotte, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Atrium Health Lincoln, NC troopers said.

The roadway was closed for about three hours during the investigation. No charges will be filed.

Contributing circumstances to the collision are still under investigation, NC troopers said.