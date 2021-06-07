1 killed, another seriously injured after vehicle crashes into power pole in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a power pole early Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The fatal accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, on N Tryon Street and W Sugar Creek Road.

One person was rushed to Atrium Main with serious injuries and another person was pronounced dead at the scene, Medic said.

N Tryon Street between Eastway Drive and Bennett Street was closed for several hours Monday.

No word on what caused the fatal crash at this time. This incident remains under investigation.