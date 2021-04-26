1 dead, 2 hurt in NE CLT after being struck while tending to disabled van

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a Mercedes while tending to a disabled van in northeast Charlotte, CMPD said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident around 9 p.m. on Saturday near 1000 Eastway Drive.

Adrian Perez, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two pedestrians were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the three victims were tending to a disabled vehicle and when Antonio Garriett, 52, struck them. Garriett was not impaired or speeding, however, he faces charges of driving with a revoked license and no registration, the police report indicated.

This remains an active investigation.