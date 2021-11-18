CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is injured after a “series of fights” were reported at Mallard Creek High School Thursday morning, officials confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to assist a school resource officer with a fight on campus at Mallard Creek High School around 11 a.m.
CMPD officials said the incident is still being investigated.
Medic confirmed one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known if the person was a student.
Mallard Creek High Principal Jennifer Dean called the fights “unacceptable behavior” in a message to parents.
Dean said the school was on a modified lockdown as officials investigate the incidents.
“I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for students,” the principal said in the message. “Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.”
FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional details.
Police said more information will be provided once their investigation is complete.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
