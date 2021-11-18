1 injured after ‘series of fights’ reported at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte; school on lockdown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mallard Creek High School (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is injured after a “series of fights” were reported at Mallard Creek High School Thursday morning, officials confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to assist a school resource officer with a fight on campus at Mallard Creek High School around 11 a.m.

CMPD officials said the incident is still being investigated.

Medic confirmed one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It is not known if the person was a student.

Mallard Creek High Principal Jennifer Dean called the fights “unacceptable behavior” in a message to parents.

Dean said the school was on a modified lockdown as officials investigate the incidents.

“I am committed to providing a safe and positive high school experience for students,” the principal said in the message. “Thank you to our students and parents who partner with us to make Mallard Creek a great place to work and learn.”

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional details.

Police said more information will be provided once their investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories