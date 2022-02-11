1 dead after crash near south Charlotte shopping center

February 20 2022 02:30 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead after a crash near a shopping center in south Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 2:43 a.m. on Ardrey Kell Road near Carson Whitley Avenue.

Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Queen City News crew on scene observed a pickup truck up against the building of a shopping center.

Police reopened both directions of Ardrey Kell Rd around 6:50 a.m.

Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more information about the crash.

