1 dead after crash near south Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead after a crash near a shopping center in south Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash happened around 2:43 a.m. on Ardrey Kell Road near Carson Whitley Avenue.
Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
A Queen City News crew on scene observed a pickup truck up against the building of a shopping center.
Police reopened both directions of Ardrey Kell Rd around 6:50 a.m.
Queen City News has reached out to CMPD for more information about the crash.