1 dead after crash near south Charlotte shopping center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) - The Daytona 500 is one week from this Sunday. Teams based in Charlotte are making last-minute preparations for their race cars before hitting the road to Daytona Beach.

There is just as much work to be done outside the car as there is under the hood. The paint schemes you will see during The Great American Race are applied without using much paint at all.

Each NASCAR racecar essentially looks the same before it's painted. Usually, the only time you see plain-Jane designs is during testing.

In a time-lapse video, MBM Motorsports showed how a car is "painted" in 4-5 hours. No paint is actually used, instead, the crew applies a wrap to the car.

The reason for the wrap is the same as for other parts of the sport, it's all about speed and sticking to NASCAR's set rules.

"If you keep painting your car over and over again it keeps getting heavier and heavier,” said the owner of MBM Motorsports, Carl Long.

Speed is also essential on the design side because painting could take up to 2 days.

"Efficiency wise it's a lot better. You can do a lot more fancy designs, reflective colors,” said Long.

Sponsors have a big say on the designs. New to NASCAR, Bumper.Com is already showing off how the #66 MBM Motorsports car will look.