Local movie theatres reopen for first time in months

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- For the first time in months, people can finally sit in front of the big screen again.

“We’re all excited,” said Tina Conklin with Red Stone 14 Theater. “Yay!”

Her excitement says it all. The Red Stone Theater in Indian Land is back open after closings its doors seven months ago.

Although South Carolina is allowing theaters to open at 100 percent capacity, Red Stone is only allowing 30 to 35 percent right now.

“With seeing our staff and our regular patrons, it’s just awesome that everyone is back,” Conkline said.

Sharon Znidarsic and her husband are two of those regular patrons.

“We really missed it. We really missed it, we were so excited,” Znidarsic said. “I was surprised when my husband said, ‘let’s go to the movies,’ and I was like, ‘okay!’ We got our masks and said, ‘lets go!’”

They came to see the new comedy film “Together, Together.”

“I was nervous, I even told the gentlemen that took the tickets that we were nervous. What I liked about what he said was, ‘I get it, I appreciate that, but we are ready for you,’ and he explained how the seating was, and once I sat down it was wonderful.”

They sat in one of the open rows the theater didn’t close off for social distancing.

“We want everyone to be comfortable,” Conklin says. “Our theaters are spaced out that every other row is restricted so we want to make sure you have space between you and others and leave three seats in between.”

Facemasks are mandatory in all common areas. Once you’re in the theater you can enjoy your popcorn and candy without your mask but once it’s over, put it back on.

During your time at the concessions, there is a limited menu. The butter stations are self-serve but you’re welcome to ask for a portion cup if you don’t want to use those and condiments will be given to you as well. However, there will be no refills until further notice.

They are cleaning all common areas every 30 to 60 minutes and after each show, the seats are sanitized.

“I was even impressed–this may sound a little weird–but when I went into the ladies room, even the sinks are blocked off to keep everything distanced,” Znidarsic said. “Everything smelled clean, it looked clean, and I felt very safe once I sat down.”

She’s praying the world gets back together and safer to she can get back to her old hobbies.

“I’m looking forward to traveling and a lot more movies!”