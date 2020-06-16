Local mom says Meck Co. Sheriff’s Office isn’t doing enough to keep inmates safe as COVID-19 spreads

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The mother of a Mecklenburg County Jail inmate says not enough is being done to protect those incarcerated from the spread of coronavirus.

“All of them have a family. Regardless of why they’re in there they have people that want to know they’re being taken care of,” mom Edie Blake said.

Blake says these days her concerns are at an all-time high for her son Michael Drum. He’s an inmate at the Mecklenberg County Jail where, as of last week, multiple people tested positive for COVID-19.

“My son has asthma so being exposed to the virus could cause a really bad problem for him and others in there with underlying health issues,” Blake said.

Blake says the inmates weren’t given masks until two weeks ago and they’re not allowed to have hand sanitizer. She says her main concern is the lack of testing in the facility.

“I want to see them tested, just so they can get a number. If other people have been exposed I’d like to see them isolated from others for the 14 days to keep the virus from spreading,’ Blake said.

She says she believes the county should be providing more resources for inmates.

“It seems like the county has enough money since we’re paying the county $187 a day to take care of them. Its seems like they have enough money to take care of their needs and they are in their care.”

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, everyone who comes into the facility is asked pre-screening questions, has their temperature taken and is taken to isolation depending on their answers.

“There should be something in place to make sure they’re being taken care of so when they do come out they’re healthy,” Blake said.

The Sheriff’s Office says for current inmates there are quarantines available and an inmate can be taken there depending on his symptoms.