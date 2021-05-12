Local medical facilities begin vaccine trials for kids under 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Novant Health just started giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12.

Novant is starting to try a dry run tonight giving 12 to 15-year-olds the vaccine and then tomorrow at 3 p.m. Novant officially opens up for walk-ins for that age group and kids even younger are participating in a vaccine trial.

Remy Kate LaFayette is only six years old, but today she got her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as part of a trial with StarMed.

“It felt ‘ouchy’ too, but not as ‘ouchy’ as this one,” little Remy told FOX 46.

Remy also had some blood drawn, but it’s all worth it.

“I really wanted to go on an airplane again and see a lot more of my friends,” she said.

She says COVID-19 has kept her from traveling with family. Remy’s mom says she didn’t have much hesitation at all having her daughter be part of the vaccine trial.

“We were so excited that we get to be a part of this,” said Bitsy LaFayette, Remy’s mom. “We get to help other kids we get to be part of the test, the more people who get to be part of the test the more kids have it later and it makes it safer and better for everybody,”

StarMed is also getting ready to give vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds, not that federal approval has been given.

“This ‘Bring Back Summer’ campaign that a lot of us have been talking about is just giving parents an opportunity to say we can get back to normalcy this summer. Our kids can go to camps, they can be out with our friends, we can go to the pool,” said Tracey Hummell, StarMed’s Chief Operating Officer.

Remy and her family trying to help get approval for even younger kids to get the shot.

“Sometimes you’ve got to take a leap of faith and science helps a lot with that faith.”

StarMed says they’re waiting on guidance from NCDHHS before proceeding with vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds.