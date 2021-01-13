Local lawmakers react to Trump impeachment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– For the second time in a little over a year, President Donald Trump has been impeached by a majority of members in the House of Representatives by a vote of 232-197.

“I think it’s a sad day, but absolutely necessary,” said Rep. David Price (D-Chapel Hill).

Price voted to impeach Trump based on comments the president and his surrogates made during a “Save America” rally. Trump urged protesters to march to the Capitol saying “you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”

“We will never concede. It does not happen,” Trump told supporters. “You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

“Let’s have trial by combat,” his attorney, Rudy Guiliani told the crowd.

“We need to remember that the armed insurrection was part of a bigger picture of an attempt to overthrow a legitimate election and install Donald Trump,” he said. “It’s unbelievable thinking about it.”

The House’s historic vote followed last week’s insurrection at the US Capitol which left five people dead. Democrats say Trump fanned the flames by inciting a mob and needs to be held accountable.

“If that’s not impeachable conduct I don’t know what is,” said Price.

“What would you say to Republicans who feel like this is divisive and Congress should be spending time on other things like COVID relief?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“The people who are self-righteously calling for unity right now are the same people who a week ago were willing to back up an overthrow of a legitimate election of this country,” Price responded. “I still find that hard to imagine.”

Republican Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill voted against impeachment.

“Somebody tell me where he incited a riot,” he said.

FOX 46 asked if lawmakers should stand by and do nothing after what happened. Norman said Trump should not be held responsible for what he insurrectionists did.

“What Congress ought to be doing is fortifying this Capitol from the criminals,” said Norman. “They weren’t Trump supporters. They weren’t Biden supporters. They were criminals that did what they did.”

The crowd appeared to be mostly, if not entirely, Trump supporters. Many carried Trump’s, prepared for battle after months of being told, falsely, that the election was “stolen.”

On Capitol Hill, Norman continued to push the false claim of widespread voter fraud.

“No signature verification, no voter ID, ballots able to be changed after they’re filled out. It’s simply not right,” said Norman. “I don’t know why having a fair election is being fought by the left so much.”

“Finally,” Rep. Alma Adams (D-Charlotte) said of the vote to impeach president, calling it a necessary obligation “to protect the Constitution from enemies foreign and domestic.”

“This is a very dangerous president,” said Adams. “He is not stable and he represents an imminent threat to our Constitution.”

“Your Republican colleagues are saying this is a divisive move that isn’t helping bring the country together,” Grant said to Adams. “What would you see to them?”

“I would say to them we have had divisive actions for these past four years from this president.”

As the National Guard surrounds the Capitol, Adams says there is a feeling of “nervousness” and “fear” among lawmakers right now over the potential for more violence in the coming days and weeks.

“People are nervous,” she said “People are frightened. People are disgusted. So, there’s fear in the air.”

“Things are just very tense,” she added.

