Local lawmaker, advocacy group digging further into Colonial Pipeline problems

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Before the Colonial Pipeline hack that led to a system-wide shutdown and a gas shortage that affected much of the Southeast, State Senator Natasha Marcus of Mecklenburg County had been wanting to increase pipeline safety because of the massive gas leak that hit Huntersville last summer.

“I’ve had to become as much of an expert as possible, given this has happened in my district,” she said.

Terms like recovery wells, monitoring wells, vertical plumes, gallons, barrels, and safe levels of benzene are things that many who live near the leak clean-up site of Huntersville-Concord Road have become familiar with, but residents who live near the area say they still don’t have the answers they need.

“How many gallons? Will it repeat again?,” said Inga Ferreira. “What’s going to happen when it happens in a residential neighborhood? Two kids found it. What’s going to happen when two kids don’t find it? Is it going to blow up?”

The North Carolina Dept. of Environmental Quality is giving Colonial Pipeline until May 28 to, among other requirements, give an updated estimate on the volume of gasoline that leaked out from what’s been described as a “through-wall crack.”

The leak was discovered in August by two teens riding ATVs in the Oehler Nature Preserve and stopped.

Colonial had previously estimated that 1.2 million gallons had leaked out from the crack before discovering gasoline product in a deeper location than anticipated underground. Officials said the estimate would likely be adjusted upward.

But State Senator Marcus is hopeful that answers on the leak could come from a different source.

A group known as the Pipeline Safety Trust has been taking a closer look at the leak. The non-profit organization which, on its website, says is a “grassroots watchdog organization concerned with pipeline safety” will be hosting a virtual event on Thursday, where Marcus will be a keynote speaker. She said she will be speaking about the on-the-ground impacts of the leak, which is now the largest of its kind in the state’s history.

Marcus said the group does have experts that will be a part of the event, and said that she hopes to be doing more listening than speaking.

“I’m going to be taking notes while the other people are speaking,” she said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Colonial has said previously they are committed to cleaning up the leak and said they have been transparent throughout the leak clean-up process.

Colonial Pipeline has been in the spotlight because of the pipeline shutdown. Published reports said the company’s billing system was targeted, and that’s what led to the pipeline shutdown. The shutdown led to a rush to gas stations, leading to a gas shortage across the Southeast, including the Charlotte area.

Many in Huntersville, however, have told FOX 46 that the frustration over the pipeline’s shutdown is, in many ways, exactly what they’ve had to deal with for nearly a year.

“It’s still very secret,” said Ferreira. “We still have no updates that we can trust.”