Local hospitals prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain at an all-time high in North Carolina. Right now more than 2,200 patients are in the hospital due to complications from the virus and more than 4,300 cases were reported on Monday.

South Carolina health officials reported more than 2,400 new cases on Monday. When it comes to the vaccine, they say the plan really depends on how much they get.

The same goes for North Carolina. Officials with Atrium Health say they don’t have all of the answers, even for their own employees, who are set to be among the first to get it.

As it stands right now, the front-line healthcare workers are the highest priority to get the vaccine once it comes out, but how much will be available is still up in the air.

The amount they get, as well as several other factors, still need to be worked out by federal health officials with the emergency use authorization.

“There’s still some questions to be had and some concerns on how the distribution will be,” said Dr. Lewis McCurdy with Atrium Health.

Dr. McCurdy and another Atrium doctor, Christine Turley, took questions on the plans so far Monday afternoon.

“Where are the settings where they may have the most day-to-day risk, and how do we protect the teams there? That’s really what’s going to drive it all across the country,” Dr. Turley said.

Three hospitals in our area, Atrium Main, Caldwell Memorial Hospital and Catawba Valley Medical Center are getting this vaccine early, but it doesn’t mean they are getting preferred treatment here.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tells FOX 46 that the reason they were chosen was because they can do ultra-cold storage, required for some of the COVID vaccines.

The state says get the doses early so they can be stored for long period and once granted, the hospitals can start administering the vaccine.

Other hospitals that are part of the first week allocation will have the vaccine shipped to them within 24 hours, but the amount itself so far is not certain.

Atrium says they’ve just been getting estimates.

“Part of what we have to learn is the size of the vials, the numbers of vials we’re getting,” Dr. Turley said.

They say even after people get vaccinated, social distancing and mask-wearing will still have to continue because those who got the shot could still spread COVID to those who have not.

“It’s going to be a long haul until we have enough vaccine,” Turley said.

Atrium says they are not requiring employees to get it, but they also say they hope to never get to the point where they have to require it.

