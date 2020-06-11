Local high school students get to pick up diplomas

On Wednesday, seniors were dressed in cap and gowns, cars were decked out with balloons and signs and parents were hanging out in the front seat with cowbells and bull horns as their graduating students picked up their diplomas.

Not even a global pandemic could stop students and their families from enjoying their most recent accomplishment.

“it means a lot to me especially since they let the principal walk with us as if we were walking across the stage and we got a chance to get video,” graduate Carine Elias said.

Carine says the video is extra special because it’s how she will be able to share this moment with the rest of her family.

“My family was supposed to come but they couldn’t because of the pandemic.”

The pandemic completley changing these students last months of high school.

For some the drive through was a celebration, for others it was more of a reunion.

“It was nice to see my classmates after all this time. And i got to see a couple classmates graduate with me,” said senior Jordan Riley.

“I’m going to remember the last week of school because we were going crazy and the teachers were like ‘oh no, we’re coming back,’ but even that Friday we said ‘have a great summer,'” Carine said.

Carine says no one expected a drive through graduation, but they’re grateful the district and the schools went the extra mile to make it happen.

“I thought that they did a lot of hard work for us to make us feel special and im glad they wanted to make this day special for us,” she said.

To the class of 2020, congratulations for getting results and getting your diploma!