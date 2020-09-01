Local gym owner excited to open for more classes in ‘Phase 2.5’

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement Tuesday, a Concord gym owner says she’s excited to finally have her business back.

“It is a relief, but I still feel that heavy weight of responsibility to make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe,” Melissa Price told FOX 46.

Price owns Burn Boot Camp Mallard Creek. She says she feels one weight lifted, but another bearing down. She’s waited five and a half months to hear the announcement that she can finally reopen her gym.

“I’m really excited. I still feel like nervous to be very cautious and careful,” Price said.

North Carolina gyms have been shut down with one exception since mid-march because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels a little better, but I don’t feel whole like I used to when the gym was fully open,” she said.

In June, gyms were allowed to open indoors at limited capacity only for members who signed a waiver, saying exercise was medically necessary. The Governor says they were required to have a doctor’s note, but starting Friday at 5 p.m., gyms can reopen at 30 percent capacity.

“I just would urge anybody who is reopening to make sure you take the precautions to make sure that it stays successful for all of us,” Price said.

The gym members are spaced six feet apart in here and that’s going to continue, which cuts down class sizes significantly from 16 people now to about fifty or sixty pre-pandemic.

