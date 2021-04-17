Local gun safety trainers say interest has grown amid increasing violence

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been a violent two weeks in a community where things are normally quiet. The Rock Hill area has seen an uptick in crime.

On Friday, police reported another shooting, this time near Winthrop University. Students were shocked and scared when an alert from school officials hit their phones and emails.

On Thursday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the ribs on Lucas Street after two men wearing ski masks attempted to rob him.

And just last week, a former NFL player gunned down six people, and many of those family and community members still want to know why he pulled the trigger.

“We have a lot of individuals that never ever wanted a gun or ever thought they ever needed a gun and now because of the violence and the possible defunding of law enforcement they now want to buy a gun learn to use a gun.”

Stuart Harris and David Bailey teach gun safety and self-defense classes in Concord, NC.

“Concealed carry classes are out of the roof. We’ve got a class coming here tomorrow with 40 people in it,” David Bailey said.

That’s a huge increase since last year.

“Our classes on average would be 12 to 15 people and now for the last, since the pandemic it’s been 35, 40, 45,” said Bailey.

“In our training we’re giving them the information that this is just the first step, they have to continually train with the firearm so they can build in that muscle memory,” Stuart Harris said.

Because if they don’t, “when something happens, they will lose it,” Bailey said.

Recently, “when something happens,” has become more frequent.

Just a few weeks ago, the area saw three shootings in 24 hours.

“Stuart here at his facility, is able to put them in hypothetical situations, like the big screen that we have over here, and they have to decided whether to shoot or not shot,” Bailey said. “We teach them the legal ramifications of if they did or didn’t. So they know what to do.”

Harris says although they teach these classes, they teach their students that firearms are the last resort and stress the liability of holding a gun. They say their classes take safety to the next level, by teaching people that once you pull that trigger, people’s lives change.