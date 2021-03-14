Local Girl Scouts finding creative ways to sell cookies in person during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – You only have a couple more weeks to stock up on Girl Scout cookies as fewer troops are selling cookies from booths this year.

The Girl Scouts say there’s magic beyond every box and two members, Natalie and Lilly are thinking outside the box this year to still sell cookies in person and reach their goal.

“We’ve heard so many no’s but it doesn’t really phase them,” Jen Breslin, the mother said.

The girls set up their booth outside the Lowe’s on Perimeter Parkway in North Charlotte.

“We have to wear a mask and talk loudly,” the girls said.

Dividers now keep the cookie monsters at a safe distance. They’re also learning that these cookie sales help fund the activities they love.

“If they are going to learn how to sew, it might buy the fabric, the thread,” Breslin said. “We’re really close to our goal.”

The girls aim to sell 15,000 boxes each. It’s safe to say they’ll surpass that mark.

“In order for us to encourage them, we need to support them,” customer Stanley Fernandez said. “Doing structural activities like this is very key and important to their development.”

The pandemic presented some challenges, and this troop is saying “Challenge accepted.”