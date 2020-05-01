Local food pantries, overwhelmed with demand, in need of monetary donations

More than 300 people showed up to a mobile food pantry in Waxhaw on Thursday morning. Organizers say it shows the extreme need for food in the community because of the COVID-19 impact on the economy.

The mobile food pantry typically serves about 150 people weekly, but organizers say that number more than doubled Thursday.

So many people were expected to attend that the food pantry was moved to Waxhaw Elementary School because that facility has a larger parking lot.

“Hard times are hitting everybody. You may never have experienced hard times, so right now so I am just very appreciative and grateful,” said one woman who stopped by with her son.

Dozens of volunteers packed the school parking lot loading boxes into waiting vehicles. The food for the mobile food pantry comes from donations at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte.

“Everything is impacted. I have to get out to get medication for my sister because I am her primary caretaker. It’s just hard getting out sometimes,” said Burmell Houston.

Common Heart Food Pantry, Amazing Grace Lutheran Church and Second Harvest food bank partnered to host the food drive. Organizers tell FOX 46 they expect to provide groceries for 1,200+ individuals (representing about 300 local families in need).

All Common Heart pantries are seeing an increase in the number of families served, over 20% more than last year. These pantries are seeing significant increases in the number of people who have never received food assistance before from Common Heart.

“It’s just such a unique time right now and a challenging time and ti gives me hope and I see a lot of joy out there that we are able to serve,” said Pastor Josh Tucker from Grace Lutheran Church.

Organizers say about 40 percent of the people attending a food pantry last week were first-time visitors and about 50 percent of those said they have never had to seek assistance from a food pantry before.