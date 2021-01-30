Local father-son duo share passion for restoring classic cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Paul and Mike Moga are a father-son duo who share an extraordinary passion for restoring classic automobiles.

They’ve spent many hours in the garage over the years, taking on new challenges. While rolling up your sleeves and getting to work in the garage sounds like work to some, for them it’s an oasis.

When the pandemic began and Paul was out of a job, they took advantage of the opportunity and decided to spend as much free time possible, fully restoring a 1972 Pantera down to the last emblem and ashtray–an ashtray that was extraordinarily difficult to find and would ultimately cost Paul $400.

FOX 46 learned how many moving parts are involved when restoring automobiles, and people.

With original mechanical parts, emblems, and fabrics of past eras often being difficult to find, inevitably one car enthusiast ends up on the phone with another car enthusiast, who knows another car enthusiast who may be able to help.

It’s an ironic comparison in that they’re building a car piece by piece, while also building a network of new acquaintances who share a similar passion, while tirelessly searching for the right parts.

And these interactions don’t always happen over the phone or online.

While interviewing Paul and Mike, a neighbor couldn’t help but notice their fully restored, shiny 1972 Pantera in the garage and asked to be politely nosey. Just like that, another acquaintance made, possibly even a bond formed with a total stranger, who happens to have the same love and passion for restoring iconic car models of the past.

When making ironic comparisons, one in particular stands out: The mechanics of a father son bond.

The two men who share a passion for a hobby that consists of many parts, many challenges, and requires patience and thoroughness.

Paul told FOX 46 that he frequently applies the understanding of one to the other.

If you’re not paying attention to details now, you may not regret it until later, making the job harder and more time-consuming. In the end, everything has to be right in order for those beautiful machines of decades past to function properly.