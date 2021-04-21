Local farmers brace for frigid overnight temperatures

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Temperatures are dropping and it’s feeling a lot like winter outside despite being the middle of spring.

The wind will settle a little tonight and that will allow temperatures to tumble, according to FOX 46 Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane. We have two really cold mornings to get through with those temperatures at or below freezing.

“I live by the weather. Every farmer does,” said Arthur Black.

He owns Black’s Peaches and Bakery in York County and he’s constantly looking at the weather.

“About two, three times a day,” he says.

Cold weather affects plants and fruit.

“A frost is not what gets peaches; a frost gets our other stuff like tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers, squash, cut flowers.”

With almost freezing cold temperatures headed our way, Black took some precautions to save his produce.

“All that stuff, we’ve either put row covers, we had 2,500 tomato plants and we put pots over every one of those. And that will keep the frost off of them and we think that will hold them up.”

FOX 46 Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane says its late in the season for a freeze warning, and Black agrees.

“it’s not like something as early as tomatoes,” he said. “It’s a gamble to start with planting them out this early cause you know you’ve got a pretty good possibility of getting a frost, but getting in the early market sort of outweighs the gamble sometimes.”