Local family gifted van to help transport child with special needs

MINT HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The gift of giving can be a powerful blessing as for one family the challenges they faced to take care of their son who has special needs, just got a lot lighter.

“This is your van that you’re going home with today,” says Rose Plesz from All Things Possible Medical Fundraising as she gave the keys of a new conversion van to the Carter family.

The Carter family was overwhelmed with joy as they will now be able to transport their son Kawliga wherever he needs to go with ease. The van was a surprise gift thanks to public donations raised through All Things Possible Medical Fundraising and Idlerton Conversions of Charlotte.

Kawliga has Cerebral Palsy and requires 24/7 care. Kawliga’s condition leads to over-tightening of the muscles and ligaments, which resulted in his hip being slowly pulled out of socket. He has just undergone reconstructive surgery on his hip and is healing up well.

The family van cannot transport Kawliga’s 300+ pound power chair so they reached out to us for a wheelchair van. Due to his schedule of six doctor’s appointments weekly, school, and therapy appointments, Kawliga’s mom has to lift him, and his activity chair into their minivan up to eight times per day.

“This is just more than a blessing to be able to have something that he can be able to get to his Doctor’s appointments and I wanted an opportunity to give thanks to everyone who helped us make this dream come true today,” said father Chad Carver.

Today’s event was hosted by Pine Lake Country Club in Mint Hill.