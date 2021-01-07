Local expert says to expect increased Inauguration Day security following deadly protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local security expert tells FOX 46 that following Wednesday’s deadly protests at the Capitol, he’s sure the White House will be taking extra measures for events involving President-elect Joe Biden going forward.

Security expert, Walter Kimble, watched the unrest unfold, and says people can expect increased security on Inauguration Day as a result.

Kimble, who spent more than 25 years in law enforcement, has extensive training in civil unrest and is a security consultant for large events, says it became clear early on law enforcement was overwhelmed.

“More than likely, you’re going to see unprecedented security for the Inauguration, and by what we’re seeing today, it’s prudent at this point. We can’t have this in our society,” he said.

“We’re going to need to look at where were the breakdowns?” he said. “It was all over social media, it was on television. You saw the groups gathering at least 24 hours before hand. This was not a flash mob situation.”

Kimble says law enforcement will be scrutinized.

“There seems, at this juncture, a breakdown in intelligence gathering,” he said. “It appears very clearly to folks with experience in this area there were not enough field forces deployed to that area.”

