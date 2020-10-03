Local doctor weighs in on experimental antibody ‘cocktail’ President Trump took to treat COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 spoke with a local doctor to find out more about the new experimental antibody cocktail from Regeneron that President Trump is taking to treat COVID-19.

“The two things that were shown in the early data were that the number of viruses in somebody’s system were reduced and the days that it took for them to recover were reduced,” Dr. Genevieve Brauning from Novant Health said.

Brauning says it’s important to remember that while there have been positive results, the treatment hasn’t been proven to work for everyone.

“This is still an experimental therapy for widespread use. My understanding is that the President received the higher dose.”

She says the treatment is an infusion of drugs.

“So basically you get an IV and you can see the improvements within a few days.”

Brauning tells FOX 46 that she’s not surprised Trump went to the hospital and is taking every precaution possible.

“I’m not surprised that every precaution is in place and having the most access, to the most specialists, and the most tests, is smart when you have increased risk.”

At 74, the president faces more risk for potentially serious complications like respiratory issues, Brauning says.

“The most important thing with any coronavirus patient that we follow is really respiritory status,” she said. “I think oxygen levels and knowing what type of support any patient needs for their respiritory status is going to be the most important early information.”

