Local couple says wedding venue fighting them on date change despite pandemic

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local couple says their dream day is turning into a nightmare. They wanted to postpone their wedding due to COVID-19, but they told FOX 46 one of their venues refuses to budge on the date.

“Hey everybody what’s going on we have decided to postpone our September wedding due to the pandemic,”

It’s an announcement James and Marlene never thought they’d have to make. They have to postpone their dream wedding without a new date in sight. They also call the decision a necessary one–

“My family has gotten hit very hard with the virus,” James Wilburn.

The couple was set to get married here at Sweet Magnolia in Cornelius.

“We were so excited for this venue, it has everything on our checklist,” Marlene said.

The price tag for these two to tie the knot at Sweet Magnolia is $5,500. The couple only had $800 left to pay. According to the couple, their contract states the money is nonrefundable but date changes can be accommodated up to 90 days out from the scheduled wedding.

James and Marlene says when they called to discuss pushing back the wedding to September of next year, the venue wouldn’t budge, reassuring them things would be better by their original date.

“You’re just a regular person like me, so how can you tell me it’s going to be fine and that’s your reassurance?”

Sweet Magnolia told the couple January and February of 2021 were their only option.

“That’s prime winter time and even with everything going on you can’t expect that people will be willing to travel,” said Marlene.

Without a compromise in sight, the couple filed this complaint with the Better Business Bureau and Attorney General’s office, hoping to get their money back.

The owner of Sweet Magnolia, Kerry Rathmann, released this statement that says in part quote:

“We are willing to work with James and Marlene to reschedule their wedding planned for September 20, 2020. Although we have not moved any weddings for September, as there are no government restrictions for that time frame, we are willing to let them move. They are welcome choose one of the 16 dates available for rescheduling in January or February 2021.”

“We see all the time about price gouging and how people take advantage of others all the time because they feel almost desperate, but we’re not desperate enough for you to bully us,” Marlene said.