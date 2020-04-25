Local company providing jobs making masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coronavirus has left many unemployed, but it’s also bringing some people back to work.

“People sit at home that can’t go back to work. We’re here for the Charlotte community to welcome the sewers.”

Many people are now in need of masks, so this is where Vibrant Lifestyle masks comes into play. The company is getting people back to work one stitch at a time.

“We’re reaching out to people that have lost their jobs due to the virus and we’re giving them a way they can work from home and make some income.”

“I have a whole team out of work. So, we pretty much just turned Capulet Cleaning on its head and put everyone to work.”

Amber Shue owns a cleaning company for Air BnBs, but with travel banned and visitors staying home her team is now making masks and money.

“Individuals right now they are taking their stimulus check and putting it toward some of their bills but that only goes so far especially with the expenses of living today.”

It took a few tries but they came up with a mask that follows health and safety guidelines and is functional. All of the materials are pre-cut and ready to be sewn together, making the job as simple as possible.

“This is just one possibility. This is just one business. How can we create more businesses? Maybe this will spark other people’s ideas of what they can do and they can give other people opportunities.”

So far they have 17 workers and need more. The company is training through YouTube and video calls and are paying $1.25 per mask. One of every five masks made will be donated.