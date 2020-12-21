Local company invests $200 million to help schools and community outreach programs

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Movement Mortgage is investing $200 million to help develop at least 10 new schools in Charlotte and other cities and further its community outreach programs.

The company said the money will be used to expand its nonprofit Movement Foundation and speed up the development of its Movement Schools charter school network, including adjacent affordable housing and health clinics. It will also help build Hope Centers across Central America.

“We built Movement for this purpose – to invest our profit in others, not ourselves,” says Movement Mortgage co-founder and CEO Casey Crawford. “By investing in education and community development, we’re building something with generational significance. We’re telling our children they are loved, valued and full of God-given gifts, talents and abilities worthy of our biggest investments.”

Movement Schools are public, tuiton-free charter schools for elementary and middle school students and families.

Movement aims to have the schools become community hubs and boost the local economies.

The nonprofit operates two schools in the Charlotte area and plans to open a third in 2021.

Movement Mortgage said the extra funds resulted from a record-breaking year of business in 2020.

