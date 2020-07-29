Local company gifts long-time CMS worker new roof

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Crews were hard at work installing a new roof for a long-time CMS worker in the University Park neighborhood this week. It’s all thanks to a local roofing company.

Out of 100 applicants, Roofing King managers say Sherry Nabinett had the best story and they wanted to help.

“We had 100 people inquire. She had the best story, she had a lot to go on in her life, she really needed it. You know the roof is at the top of her home, she was going to have to get it fix eventually so we figured hey we could help her out,” a Roofing King spokesperson told FOX 46.

She says despite all of the construction it’s a welcome sight.

“One of the guys called and he asked, ‘are we disturbing you?’ You know the hammers, the saws and everything going on and I told him ‘no, this is music to my ears, absolutely wonderful,’” Nabinett said.

The roof has been completed, and the CMS worker says she’s grateful for the kindness and help the company gave her in a time of need.