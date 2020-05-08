Local companies step up to help as NC faces shortage of PPE

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There’s a shortage of personal protective equipment in North Carolina and many local businesses are getting results to fill the void.

Despite North Carolina slowly re-opening, personal protective equipment is needed now more than ever.

Numbers from NCDHHS show they’ve requested 500,000 coveralls from the strategic national stockpile to date 414 have been received. 1.7 million gowns have been requested with about 88,000 received and 501,000 face shields, with about 113,000 received.

“There is definitely a shortage of PPE equipment nationwide right now and it really needs to be addressed,” Michael Faulk said.

Faulk isn’t a doctor, he’s part owner and driver of Lee Faulk Racing in Denver.

COVID-19 brought racing to a halt, but work at the shop continued, making sneeze guards and other protective materials for hospitals, doctor offices and small businesses.

“Anything you can think of that needs a cover on it we’ve been asked to make.”

Small businesses getting results. State officials say is helping off balance the lack of PPE from the federal government.

Word on social media quickly spread that race teams in North Carolina could produce PPE.

“One indicator of that is the fact that that dentist offices and doctor offices across the country, not just here in North Carolina. Have been contacting me, who owns a race team, looking for PPE materials.”

The race team plans to continue their new PPE producing program, as long as the need exists.