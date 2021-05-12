Local colleges see lower rates of enrollment among men

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Men are ditching college at higher rates than they were before the pandemic, and there are a number of reasons why the trend is happening nationwide and in the Queen City.

Devin Ponton is on the exam table in his class at Central Piedmont Community College, playing the patient, but he’s learning how to be the one giving medical care.

“I definitely want a job where I can work with people one-on-one and be on my feet interacting with people,” said Ponton.

Nothing was going to stop him from pursuing his Physical Therapy Assistant degree, not even a global pandemic.

“I found out I got in the program March of 2020 right when the pandemic started,” said Ponton.

But the numbers show more men and students of color are skipping college since COVID-19 first hit.

Since spring of last year, overall enrollment at CPCC has dropped about 13 percent.

The college is seeing a three percent decline in enrollment among women and a 15 percent drop in men signing up.

Six percent fewer white students and 18 percent fewer Black and Latinx students have enrolled.

Compare that with national numbers from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which show an overall dip in college enrollment of 2.6 percent from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020.

Nationwide enrollment among women dropped less than one percent, but among men, there was a five percent decline.

“We think a lot of students are either having to work and can’t attend school or they feel that their family’s financial situation won’t allow them to continue their studies, so they’re pausing,” said Jeff Lowrance, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with CPCC.

CPCC says it worked to bridge the digital divide by opening up laptop availability and Wi-Fi hotspots to students working from home during the pandemic, but the college got the sense that some prospective students may not have even enrolled if their classes were mostly online.

Ponton can’t exactly do his labs online.

“It’s definitely been a lot more beneficial to be in-person, keeping me engaged being around my classmates all the time,” said Ponton.

CPCC has a plan for more in-person classes in the summer and fall to bring students back to college.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“There’s a lot of discussion about, ‘Are we losing a generation?’ We certainly hope not,” said Lowrance.

This time next year, Ponton hopes to graduate and become a physical therapy assistant.

“If you’re able to get through it, it’s definitely a lucrative pay off, once you’re able to do it.”

He’s connecting his education to a future well-paying job, helping others.