Local child battling rare disease headed to Texas for treatment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Charlotte family is sharing their son’s experience with a rare disease for Epilepsy Awareness Month.

Douglas and Kristen Moore said at seven weeks, their son Jackson started having a strange twitch in his arm.

“I took a video of it, and still in my head I was like it’s just got to be a weird baby move. It can’t be anything wrong,” Kristen explained.

She sent the video to a friend, who’s also a nurse, who prompted them to seek medical attention. After extensive tests, the Moore’s were surprised to learn their son had a rare disease called, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, or TSC.

According to TSAlliance.org, TSC is a “genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in many different organs.”

Jackson’s parents described what doctors found during the time he was diagnosed. “They call them tubers on the brain, but they’re essentially tumors on the brain. He has multiple all over his brain. He has one on his left eye. He has skin issues because of it. He has cysts on his kidneys that could develop into tumors.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Moore’s had to adjust even more. They couldn’t put Jackson in daycare, doctors’ appointments had to be held virtually, and sometimes they had to resort to visiting the doctor’s office for visits.

Kristen quit her job shortly after the diagnosis, and they put Jackson in clinical trials that took them around the country to get more answers.





This week they’re heading to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston to get an in-depth look at what’s going on in Jackson’s brain, and find a way to minimize his seizures. At this time, they’re candidates for the vital surgery needed for Jackson, and he’ll have to get monitored for 24 hours.

“They’re called depth electrodes that they actually surgically implant directly onto the brain,” explained Kristen. “It gives you the most accurate look on where seizures are starting from.”

Thanksgiving and Christmas will be spent in the hospital this year, but the Moore’s are looking at the positives – like Jackson crawling for the first time at 14 months.

Douglas said they’re following advice they received when this journey first started. “Do not get caught up in the actual situation that you’re going through right then. Remember to celebrate your son/daughter and all the milestones they do it.”

For more information about Jackson’s journey visit here, or to learn more about TS, click here.

