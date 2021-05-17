Local business say they know more customers are on the way, but hope they will have employees to handle the rush

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Whether it’s mask on or off, people have been heading to local restaurants in droves since the restrictions were lifted three days ago.

Some managers say they wish they would have received more notice because they are having a hard time filling vacant positions.

With some receiving the additional unemployment benefit, and other restaurants offering signing bonuses, some people are just working at one place until a better job comes along.

“This past weekend, when Governor Cooper offed the mask mandate and the social distancing mandate we just got inundated, says Christopher Mullis, general manager of Hawthorne’s pizza in Elixabeth. “It was a lot more than we were expecting. It would have been nice to have a little bit of advance warning.”

They shut down half of the dining room at Hawthorne’s in Elizabeth just so the staff could handle the crowd. The location has also stopped serving lunch at this time.

“People were understanding being were a neighborhood restaurant, added Mullis. “A lot of people know us, and we know them. They know when we are being stressed.”

In Belmont Village, the flow of customers has been constant at Ace No. 3, but they know the rush is coming.

“Maybe within the next week or two,” added Pierre Bloomfield. “Schools letting out, we’ll probably see more people trickling the doors.”

Both locations are hoping when more customers show up, there will be employees to fill the vacant positions.

“We’re trying to get people in the building,” says Bloomfield. “It’s just hard to get people for everybody I believe.”

Hard is an understatement, many restaurants are posting on local Facebook pages. One business is paying $20 an hour for working one day a week.

“If I can get them into the interview then I am halfway there,” added Mullis. “But a lot of times they will accept the job and they’ll quit the next day if they find something that is a little bit better.”

Owners say they want to be busier, but not if it is going to cause bad customer service. So, they will wait and hope things get better.

“Everything gets better,” added Bloomfield. “Time makes everything get better. Hopefully by the end of the year, once a lot of the stimulus runs out people will decide to come on back so we can actually stimulate the economy.”

Currently the job posting site, Indeed has nearly 800 restaurant server positions listed in the Charlotte area.