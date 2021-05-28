Local business owners happy to hear COVID cases declining, vaccines increasing across Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County health officials gave an update on COVID-19 numbers Friday. Overall, they say cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris says the county has 50 percent of the population ages 18 and up fully vaccinated, and 45 percent have had at least one shot.

Local businesses say this news about the COVID-19 numbers in the county is good for them as well.

There have been more than one million cases in North Carolina so far, but more than four million people are now fully vaccinated. With Memorial Day weekend here, some businesses may look a little different.

“We’re not expecting too many people,” said Jerrell Cuevas, the manager at Tailored Smoke Cigar Lounge. “It’s a big family weekend. Schools are just getting out, colleges are done. So I imagine people are going to the beach this weekend.”

He says Tailored Smoke Cigar Lounge is normally filled with people.

“Last weekend was Queen City Cigar Fest. We weren’t exactly the hosts, but we ended up hosting three of the four nights,” Cuevas said. “It was almost like CIAA type crowds, it’s about as busy as anything that I’ve seen since COVID started.”

As of May 28, a total of 113,000 COVID cases have been reported, but Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and Public Health Director Gibbie Harris say that’s a good thing.

“The data shows that the number of new cases, the positivity rate, hospitalization rate and other key metrics continue to decline,” Diorio said.

“Our metrics have shown incredible improvement over the last month,” Harris said. “At this point we are at 79 cases a day, that’s an average over the past seven days.”

Cuevas says this Memorial Day weekend will still be different for the lounge because last year, capacity was limited.

“Everyone is pretty safe they follow the protocols. Everyone is still using the hand sanitizer,” Cuevas said. “A lot of people still choosing to wear masks, but overall it was a pretty great weekend.”

Ever since restrictions have been lifted, business has been great.

“For us, it’s looked really great the past month,” he said. “The regulations have helped out a lot especially the cigar smokers it was never too crazy in here but everyone seems to be a little more at ease now.”

Starting next week — at vaccine sites organized by the county — $25 gift cards will be handed out to people 18 and up getting their shot or to whoever drove that patient there.