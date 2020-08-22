Local business owner says CMPD told her to shut down, no explanation given

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A local business owner who says she was ordered to shut down by CMPD is now asking for clarity as to why she had to close her doors.

Kara Taddeo tells FOX 46 that her business has been following all the rules, and was left in the dark about what they were doing wrong.

VGBG was open for business Friday despite being ordered to close last night. FOX 46 reached out to State Alcohol Law Enforcement, the Governor’s Office, the ABC Commission and CMPD to find out why there were told to close and there’s still no clear answer

“There’s been no clear answer as to what happened last night,” Taddeo said.

CMPD inspected more than 50 bars Thursday night and says they were informing owners of guidelines concerning onsite alcohol sales and consumption. VBGB says the officer ordered them to close.

“I said ‘do we have some paper on that? Is there an explanation? Is there an addendum? Is there?’ Nope. ‘This is all just verbal but effective tomorrow morning, you have until tonight till close, you are not allowed to open,’” Taddeo says.

FOX 46 asked CMPD why VGBG was out of compliance. They responded with a statement, saying in part: “They understand there has been confusion, that CMPD relies on the State ABC Commission for guidance, as there is no case law by which to follow.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“There was an enforcement action that went on last night that we’re looking into to ensure that we have a good solid hold on the latest clarification and that we communicate that with all our restaurants and businesses in the area who are trying to do the right thing and also those who aren’t.”

VGBG was applying to convert to a restaurant before COVID hit. An agent with the ABC Commission tells FOX 46 that if a private club wants to turn in their mixed beverage permit and just sell food they can temporarily convert to a restaurant.

“Just told us we can’t open today unless you want to go turn in your liquor license,” Taddeo said.

An agent with the ABC Commission says under their rules private clubs are supposed to be closed during COVID-19, but due to contradictions with the governor’s order, they are limiting enforcement.

State Alcohol Law Enforcement says they were not involved and we have not heard back from the Governor’s Office.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE