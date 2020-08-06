Local brothers working to serve elderly, disabled neighbors by mowing lawns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two young boys are on a mission to serve their community. The brothers have a goal to mow at least 50 years for the elderly, or anyone who needs help, for free.

“We’ve just been mowing these lawns every week,” said Javin Francom.

“This is our ninth lawn,” added Rylan Francom. “It’s just fun for us, I guess.”

“People my age need to serve a little more,” said Javin. “They don’t tend to, but this is a nudge in the right direction.”

With every nudge and every step and every blade of green grass cut, the Francom brothers get closer to their goal of mowing 50 lawns for free.

“You’re supposed to mow 50 lawns,” said Javin. “But I don’t think I’m going to stop at 50, I think I’ll mow until I can’t mow anymore or a lawnmower breaks.”

It’s a Francom family affair. The two boys load up their dad’s truck with lawn service equipment and get to work.

“We’re mowing 50 yards for free,” said Javin. “For the disabled, the elderly, or anyone really who just wants their lawn mowed.”

The brothers, who are just 13 and 11 years old, had their mom make a Facebook post explaining that they signed up with a charity to provide free lawn care to the elderly, disabled, or anyone who needs a little help.

So far, they’ve mowed nine yards and counting.

“I’m very independent, so I thought– ‘I don’t need you to,’ but I feel there’s a certain joy you get from service you can’t get from anything else– so I allowed them to come do it and it’s been a complete blessing for me,” said Jenny Rasmussen. “It’s taken the task that I hate the most every week and turned it into a joyful experience.”