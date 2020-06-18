Local Black-owned businesses you can support

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 is getting results by highlighting two area businesses that welcome the support.

“We focus on the body as a whole and allow the body just to function better from top-down to inside and out,” said Dr. Landrus Lewis with Growing Tree Chiropractic in Mooresville.

Lewis says family health is the family business.

“The entire family needs to be healthy so we see kids we see pregnant moms, people of all ages,” he said.

Dr. Lewis and his wife, Dr. Cepeda Carter work together at the office. They are both former athletes who sought chiropractic treatment for sports injuries. Now they are using those same non-invasive techniques to heal others.

“You know the body never forgets so it just takes time and repetition to heal. We always just tell people to reach out to us or come in for a consultation and see what a chiropractor can really help you with.”

The health benefits even recognized by state officials who deemed the business essential during stay at home orders.

“They told us that we are actually essential to getting over this pandemic. A big reason why is because the nervous system and the immune system is directly correlated so if one is not working well the other isn’t working well.”

Lewis says for a time they were operating hands-free so could just come on in, get adjusted and go. He says they wear gloves and masks and cleaning and sanitizing constantly.

Clothing designer William Wilson knows that clothes make the man.

“My philosophy has always been, I want to take you from college to the corner office,” Wilson says.

At William Wilson Clothing in Myers Park, the Navy veteran will create a custom look or help you into a ready-made suit.

“My thing is always, own the best suit you can afford.”

Wilson knows the power of a good suit.

“A suit made specifically to your body fits you like a glove. A suit that you buy off the rack at a store, you can take it to a tailor and have them really take it apart and cut it and make a lot of adjustments to you but there’s nothing like something that’s made specifically for you.”

Wilson says he has seen people of all races protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. That is why he says the community should support all local, small businesses.

“If all these people are working trying to help me be seen and treated equal, then equality should work across the board. So, support all the smalls businesses not just the black ones and I think as black people we should do the same.”

