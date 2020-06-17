Local Black-owned businesses grateful for community support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As protests continue across the country in support of black Americans, many people are looking for other ways to push for change. FOX 46 is getting results for those wondering what you can do.

Spending your dollars at local black-owned businesses is an excellent way to show support. Here are two great places to start.

“He sees a lot of stuff online and he’ll just say ‘why is this happening why did that happen, like what made them do that?’ And I’ll just tell him like everything is not going to be fair for you. Life isn’t going to be easy and there are going to some moments where people are going to judge you and treat you certain ways based on the color of your skin,” Lace Ferebee said.

Lace Ferebee is a single mom with a 10-year-old son. She says explaining to him the events surrounding George Floyd’s death has been difficult. As owner of Lace Sip & Paint LLC, she appreciates the community wanting to support black-owned businesses.

“We are a traveling paint party business. Like ‘Sip and Paint’, ‘Wine and Design’, and ‘Painting With a Twist’, except we don’t have a studio. I only travel. Like I’ve been to client homes. I’ve been to business locations. I’ve been to public parks.”

Ferebee says she brings all the supplies. Right now, she hosts couple date nights and small groups with social distancing. And, she has found other ways to adapt through the pandemic.

‘Instead of going out, I started doing the virtual paint parties where I would send them in the mail, all the paint materials and then I was sending paint kits as well.”

Ferebee has also found a way to give back.

“There’s one paint kit in particular that I’m selling and I’m actually donating the proceeds to the Black Lives Matter organization,” she said.

Like painting, Serenity Acupuncture & Wellness Clinic in Cornelius offers clients a way to de-stress but also ease pain.

“In my space, it’s very relaxing. It’s very zen,” owner Cherie Torrence says.

Torrence has extensive experience in acupuncture and oriental medicine.

“They come for a myriad of conditions- Bell ’s Palsy, back pain, knee pain, hormonal conditions, menstrual irregularities, hot flashes and acupuncture helps it.”

Torrence says she is offering specials for folks who want to see what acupuncture is all about and is thankful for those looking to support small businesses like hers.

“I think that is absolutely phenomenal that businesses and people and individuals are wanting to support black businesses because how else will people know that we exist.”

Serenity Acupuncture & Wellness Clinic: www.serenityawc.com

Lace Sip & Paint LLC: www.lacesipandpaint.com