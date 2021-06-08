Local activists calling for prison changes after transgender inmate sexually assaulted by deputy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – One day after a former Mecklenburg County Jailer was fired and charged with sexually assaulting a transgender inmate, local activists are calling for changes.

The arrest of Kyle Harris, charged with seven counts of sexual assault, is just the latest in a string of attacks against the transgender community.

“This particular officer, a white male officer, sexually assaulted a black transgender woman. And what are we gonna do about that,” said Corine Mack, the President of the local NAACP chapter.

Fox 46 is not identifying the victim in this case. Activists referred to her as “Heaven.”

She was in the Mecklenburg County jail on identity theft charges.

Civil Rights Activist Brother John C. Barnett says Heaven was being housed in a solitary jail cell.

However, he questions why a male officer had access to her room.

“On the streets, when police arrive, if there’s a male and a female then the female officer checks the female. That happens on the streets. But it didn’t happen at this jail,” Barnett said at a press conference.

Mecklenburg County’s jail is one of two in the state certified under the Prison Rape Elimination Act.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says inmates are usually housed with the gender they were born with.

The department’s policy goes to say “when deciding whether to assign a transgender or intersex inmate to a facility for male or female inmates, and in making other housing and programming assignments, the agency shall consider on a case-by-case basis whether a placement would ensure the inmate’s health and safety.”

The policy also states that the inmate’s housing status will be reevaluated twice a year.

“We have an issue where we got a problem inside the jail. And it needs to stop,” Barnett said.

The attack is just the latest in a recent string of attacks on transgender women in Charlotte.

In April, two transgender women were found murdered in a two-week period. Two men are charged with murder in the cases.

“There has been a pattern of violence against transgenders, especially transgender women,” Mack said. “We need to be in front of the problem. Not behind the problem.”