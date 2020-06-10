Local activist launches ‘Better Way Movement’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- He’s a local man with a big message, and that message has now gone viral after being captured on camera along a Charlotte highway during a peaceful protest on May 30.

“I just don’t want to work in the community only,” said Curtis Hayes Jr. “I want to be connected to the entire nation.”

Curtis Hayes Jr. is a local man with a big message, but even bigger dreams.

“My goal is to run for President by the time I’m 38 or 39,” Hayes said.

FOX 46 first introduced you to Curtis Hayes on I-277 in Charlotte on May 30. Since the passionate moment captured on camera where he was telling a 16-year-old boy there needs to be a better way, he’s gained supporters from all over the world.

“It’s a blessing that my message I’ve been trying to spread for several years amongst my community has spread amongst the world,” Hayes said.

During the exchange that went viral all across social media, Curtis called and cried for change. Now, he’s making that change happen.

“Now the real work starts,” he said.

Curtis is launching a campaign called “The Better Way Movement.”

“This is something that doesn’t just need to be in Charlotte,” he said. “This needs to be all over.”

The goal is to create positive change in communities and cities all across the nation through healthy dialogue between all races and backgrounds.

“I think that’s the message we’ve been missing,” said Hayes. “Not only challenging black systematic problems, but white systematic problems.”

Through the movement, Curtis is launching something called “The Better Way Challenge,” too. A challenge he would like to spread across social media.

“It’s challenging people to create signs and create things or show me dialogue with someone outside their own race,” Hayes said. “That they could’ve never even thought about talking to– and then I want to see them all and personally take a visit and visit them and talk with them and discuss whatever they feel they need to discuss.”

And through his passion, patience and understanding of all people– Curtis knows he’s going to be making a positive impact.

“I think it needs to happen and I’m excited about it,” he said.

Curtis is currently working on launching “The Better Way Movement” website.

To get involved, you can find him on Instagram at the handle curtis_hayesnc. You can also e-mail him at bookingcurtihayesjr@gmail.com.