Live updates: George Floyd protests grow in cities across the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: A protester is detained by police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

Protests are forming in cities across the nation Friday in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died while in the custody of four Minneapolis police officers. Earlier in the day, 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen in disturbing video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he cried out in pain, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. We will continue to update this story through the evening (all times ET).

(Warning: Some social media posts may contain profanity)

8:19 p.m.

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Update: after multiple arrests, NYPD put up barricades to block off the main plaza in front of Barclays pic.twitter.com/JmSwKJQY0X — Mariya Abedi (@msabedi) May 30, 2020

Barclays center might be next. pic.twitter.com/9ZJinOAv0L — Alex 👋. (@Dubs408) May 30, 2020

8:17 p.m.

Washington D.C.

Lockdown at White House over — nathanking (@nathanking) May 30, 2020

Protesters headed up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol pic.twitter.com/AzYHyNjonT — Jon Brown (@JonBrownDC) May 30, 2020

NOW: Police in riot gear seen running past the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/BnnBJArHMt — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) May 30, 2020

Secret Service personnel are currently assisting other law enforcement agencies during a demonstration in Lafayette Park. In the interest of public safety we encourage all to remain peaceful. pic.twitter.com/sCFGP1PrCU — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2020

Told by an administration official that the White House is on lockdown — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) May 29, 2020

Secret Service has closed the park and isn’t letting anyone off the White House grounds at the moment. You can hear chants of, “I can’t breathe.” https://t.co/fWZ5cttmpT — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 29, 2020

8:11 p.m.

“No physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

Charging papers for Derek Chauvin said that an autopsy revealed nothing to support strangulation as the cause of death. The exam concluded that the combined effects of being restrained, potential intoxicants in George Floyd’s system and his underlying health issues, including heart disease, likely contributed to his death. Floyd’s family was seeking an independent autopsy.

8:05 p.m.

Boston protester collapses after clash with police

This the scene in Boston this girl was pepper sprayed in the face by the Boston Police and she fainted #BlackLivesMatters pic.twitter.com/6j7mwKhNnd — molls (@mostofmolly) May 29, 2020

7:54 p.m.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says it dispatched a drone to Minneapolis following three nights of violent protests there but ended up sending it back to its base because the unmanned aerial vehicle wasn’t needed.

The agency, which typically patrols the nation’s border and ports of entry, said the drone was going to provide live video to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis as they responded to protests that have left dozens of stores burned and looted.

A CBP statement issued Friday says the drone would have provided “situational awareness” to local law enforcement. It said it routinely conducts such operations if needed to help other agencies or during natural disasters.

The drone returned to its base in Grand Forks, North Dakota, after “the requesting agency determined that the aircraft was no longer needed for operational awareness.” CBP did not identify the agency that requested the assistance.

7:52 p.m.

CNN Center in Atlanta

Police cars getting literally destroyed in Atlanta outside the CNN Center pic.twitter.com/x5zRxZVQpb — Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020

SWAT pushing in in ATL, CNN Center vandalized and has had windows smashed pic.twitter.com/EgMrEaYCTB — intelwave ⚓️ (@inteldotwav) May 29, 2020

Atlanta protesters burn American flag in front of CNN Center #GeorgeFloyddeath pic.twitter.com/89FLqW0GYt — ivan (@ivan8848) May 29, 2020

7:41 p.m.

New York City protesters reach CNN

The Associated Press contributed to this report.