LIVE: Trump speaks at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

(NewsNation Now) — Donald Trump will be making his first post-presidential appearance at a conservative gathering in Florida on Sunday.

The 45th president is due to speak this weekend at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, more commonly known as CPAC.

The annual three-day summit of conservatism is already underway, but you have to scroll all the way to the end of the CPAC agenda to find Trump, who is set to close out the event with the final address. He is scheduled to take the stage at 3:40 p.m. EST.

Aides say Trump will use the speech at CPAC to criticize his successor, President Joe Biden’s first month in office, including the new president’s efforts to undo Trump’s immigration policies and try to cement his status as the party’s undisputed leader going forward despite his loss in November.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over,” Trump will say, according to excerpts of his speech released by aides. “We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future — the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country.”

Trump has begun to wade back into the public, calling into some news outlets after the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh and after golfer Tiger Woods’ serious car accident. His aides have been meeting this week to set benchmarks for fundraising and organization for candidates seeking his endorsement.