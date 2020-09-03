Memorial service for Chadwick Boseman held in his South Carolina hometown

FILE – In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ANDERSON, SC (NewsNation) — Actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina Thursday night.

The “Black Panther” star died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Born in Anderson, Boseman attended T.L. Hanna High School before graduating from Howard University.

The city will hold a memorial service for the late actor starting at 7 p.m. ET at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater.

The daughter of James Brown, as well as Boseman’s pastor will be among the speakers at the memorial service

There will also be a showing of “Black Panther,” following the memorial.

NewsNation affiliate WSPA contributed to this report.