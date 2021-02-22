LIVE: Hickory community holds vigil for 2 kids killed in weekend house fire

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A vigil is being held to remember the two young lives lost in a devastating weekend fire in Hickory.

Investigators are working to find out what caused a house fire that killed the 7 and 8-year-old children.

Saturday night, their mother was at work. The mother’s boyfriend, who was watching the kids, left the home for a few minutes. The two kids weren’t able to make it out. By the time he came back, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The children’s mother has encouraged everyone to come here tonight to honor those two lives lost. Neighbors were heartbroken when they couldn’t get the kids out of the home because the flames were so intense.

A GoFundMe page has been started by friends of the family. They are raising funeral expenses for the two children, 8-year-old Madison and 7-year-old Kevin.

Investigators say the home suffered such extensive damage they can’t determine the exact cause of the fire, but say it is unintentional.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay right now.