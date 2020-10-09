LIVE BLOG: Graham, Harrison set for U.S. Senate Forum in SC

LIVE BLOG: The latest updates on the U.S. Senate Forum in South Carolina between Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) and Jaime Harrison (D), being held by Nexstar Media Group and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce in Spartanburg, SC:

6:25 p.m. – Harrison arrives at location Wingo Heights Road to speak to supporters and media.

Supporters of Jaime Harrison waiting for him to arrive at the Wingo Heights location

6:10 p.m. – Harrison announced he would be holding a socially-distanced news conference at 6 p.m. at a separate location along Wingo Heights Road in Spartanburg.

5:40 p.m. – Graham speaking now to media and Republican activists in a church parking lot on Wingo Heights Road in Spartanburg, next to WSPA-TV.

Sen. Graham’s bus arriving at the Wingo Heights location

3:35 p.m. – Graham announced he would address members of the media and Republican activists before tonight’s forum at a location on Wingo Heights Road in Spartanburg at around 5:45 p.m. According to the news release, masks and social distancing will be required.

3:30 p.m. – Graham and Harrison will each take part in individual interviews starting at 7 p.m., where they will be asked a series of questions from the forum moderator and panelists. The candidate forum will begin first with an individual interview with Harrison, followed by an individual interview with Graham.

3:25 p.m. – On Thursday, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jaime Harrison called on Sen. Lindsey Graham to get tested ahead of Friday night’s scheduled debate in Spartanburg. Graham’s campaign responded Thursday night saying that, weeks ago, he “agreed to [the debate] rules and will continue to abide by them.” Graham issued a statement saying that he “took a COVID-19 test last week after a Judiciary Committee hearing.”

