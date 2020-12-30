Little boy finds lost drone after making ‘missing’ posters, canvassing neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Seven-year-old Hayes Carl could not wait to get his brand new drone up in the sky on Christmas morning. Unfortunately, the first flight for the first-grader did not go as planned.

“I flew it over my neighbor’s roof and it went too high. I think the drone died and the wind pushed it over,” explained Carl.

“They came back in about half an hour later and said the drone was gone,” recalled Libby Carl, Hayes’ mom.

The three brothers were outside playing when it happened. Instead of getting sad, Hayes decided to search. He knocked on his neighbors’ doors and searched back yards.

The little boy got a big idea. He grabbed some paper and proceeded to draw 10 posters.

“There are so many lost cats and dogs signs everywhere we drive,” Hayes said as he told FOX 46 about how he got the idea.

Together with his mom they drove around the neighborhood and he put them on the stop sign and lamp posts. Hayes copied the drone from the box he had received earlier in the morning. One of the posters was shared on social media.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“Strangers have been messaging me offering to replace it and even offering lessons,” said Carl.

Neighbors helped search their backyards and one even climbed on their roof. We put our FOX 46 drone with a camera up in the sky but no luck.

Fortunately, for Hayes, persistence pays off. His parents decided to replace the gift.

“Because I worked so hard,” the first-grader said. “I hope the lesson he takes is we are all accountable and to take action and also how supportive a community can be.”

The most important lesson during this search?

“Never give up,” said Hayes.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE