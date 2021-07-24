LIST: Famous actresses from South Carolina

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in South Carolina from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
Andie MacDowell
– Born: Gaffney, South Carolina (4/21/1958)
– Known for:
— Rita in “Groundhog Day” (1993)
— Ann in “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” (1989)
— Carrie – Wedding One in “Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994)
Anna Camp
– Born: Aiken, South Carolina (9/27/1982)
– Known for:
— Aubrey in “Pitch Perfect” 2012
— Jolene French in “The Help” 2011
Jaimie Alexander
– Born: Columbia, South Carolina (3/12/1984)
– Known for:
— Sif in “Thor” (2011)
— Sif in “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)
— Sarah Torrance in “The Last Stand” (2013)
Kelsey Asbille
– Born: Columbia, South Carolina (9/9/1991)
– Known for:
— Swanee Capps in “Fargo” (2020)
— Monica Dutton in “Yellowstone” (2018-2020)
— Natalie in “Wind River” (2017)
Madelyn Cline
– Born: Charleston, South Carolina (12/21/1997)
– Known for:
— Chloe in “Boy Erased” (2018)
— Sarah Cameron in “Outer Banks” (2020-2021)
— Tina in “Stranger Things” (2017)
Madison Iseman
– Born: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (2/14/1997)
– Known for:
— Young Bethany in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017)
— Mary Ellen in “Annabelle Comes Home” (2019)
— Bethany in “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019)
Mary-Louise Parker
– Born: Fort Jackson, South Carolina (8/2/1964)
– Known for:
— Sarah Ross in “RED” (2010)
— Nancy Botwin in “Weeds” (2005-2012)
— Proctor in “R.I.P.D.” (2013)
Shawnee Smith
– Born: Orangeburg, South Carolina (7/3/1969)
– Known for:
— Meg Penny in “The Blob” (1988)
— Amanda Young in “Saw III” (2006)
— Amanda in “Saw II” (2005)
Teyonah Parris
– Born: Hopkins, South Carolina (9/22/1987)
– Known for:
— Colandrea ‘Coco’ Conners in “Dear White People” (2014)
— Lysistrata in “Chi-Raq” (2015)
— Ernestine Rivers in “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)
Viola Davis
– Born: St. Matthews, South Carolina (8/11/1965)
– Known for:
— Rose Maxson in “Fences” (2016)
— Aibileen Clark in “The Help” (2011)
— Amanda Waller in “Suicide Squad” (2016)