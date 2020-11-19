Lincoln County woman arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen gun during traffic stop

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A traffic stop in Lincoln County led to the arrest of a woman after drugs and a stolen gun were found in her car.

Around 1 p.m. on Nov. 18, a deputy was traveling along NC 16 Highway when he got behind a pickup truck with no license plate on the vehicle. The driver made several turns before the officer could conduct a traffic stop on NC 73 Highway near the entrance to Hunters Bluff Drive.

The deputy stopped the driver, Jessica Lynn Foreman, 37. Along with no tag on the car, Foreman also didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

The deputy saw drug paraphernalia on the passenger seat and after a search of the car found additional drug paraphernalia, clear plastic baggies and methamphetamine.

He also found a Taurus 9mm handgun in the center console, which had been reported stolen out of Spartanburg, SC.

Foreman was charged with felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

She was given a $20,000 secured bond and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

