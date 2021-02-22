Lincoln County woman accused of stabbing man, breathing in deputy’s face after saying she tested positive for COVID

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Lincoln County woman has been charged after Sheriff’s deputies say she stabbed a man with a knife, then blew into the face of a deputy at the jail after saying she tested positive for COVID.

Deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of Brevard Place Road in Iron Station around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 21 in refence to an assault that had taken place on Newman Lane. Deputies arrived and found the victim, Marcus McDowell, with a stab wound to the chest.

Lincoln County EMS responded and McDowell was taken to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he was treated.

The suspect in the case, 27-year-old Jasmine Louise McClain had already left the scene, but come back a shot time later while deputies were still there. She was taken into custody without incident.

McClain was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a no bond hold.

While being processed at the jail, the Sheriff’s Office says McClain blew into a deputy’s face after saying that she tested postive for COVID-19 just eight days ago. She was charged with assault on a government official for that incident and given an additional $5,000 secured bond.